ChatinBox
ChatinBox
A conversational user engagement platform for your users
Productivity
Artificial Intell...
+ 1
ChatinBox.io is an intelligent & conversational User Engagement Platform which delivers relevant Information and performs Secure Transactions on a self-service model, for selected typed or spoken input.
Featured
2 hours ago
Lead Generation Chatbot! How This Tech Can Boost Your Leads
A lead generation chatbot does this for you. As your customers visit your website, they will encounter a bot with a pleasant flow of conversation predetermined by you. You can change the conversation according to your will. A conversational bot can have thousands of simultaneous conversations to engage with all your potential as well as existing customers.
