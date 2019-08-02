Log InSign up
ChatinBox

A conversational user engagement platform for your users

ChatinBox.io is an intelligent & conversational User Engagement Platform which delivers relevant Information and performs Secure Transactions on a self-service model, for selected typed or spoken input.
Lead Generation Chatbot! How This Tech Can Boost Your LeadsA lead generation chatbot does this for you. As your customers visit your website, they will encounter a bot with a pleasant flow of conversation predetermined by you. You can change the conversation according to your will. A conversational bot can have thousands of simultaneous conversations to engage with all your potential as well as existing customers.
