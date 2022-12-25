Products
Home
Product
ChatGPT Writer
ChatGPT Writer
ChatGPT AI based email generator
Free Chrome extension that uses ChatGPT AI to generate emails or replies based on a few keywords you input. Currently supported for Gmail.
Launched in
Productivity
by
ChatGPT Writer
About this launch
ChatGPT Writer
ChatGPT AI based email generator
Follow for updates
ChatGPT Writer by
ChatGPT Writer
was hunted by
Chandra Shekhar
in
Productivity
. Made by
Gourav Goyal
. Featured on December 26th, 2022.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#13
