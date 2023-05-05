Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
ChatGPT Summary Assistant
ChatGPT Summary Assistant
Effortlessly summarize web page content using AI technology
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
ChatGPT Summary Assistant helps you process the content of web pages. With customizable prompts function, it can adapt to a variety of scenarios, such as summarizing post content or writing an attractive headline. The only limit is your imagination.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
ChatGPT Summary Assistant
Vitally
Ad
A new era for customer success productivity
About this launch
ChatGPT Summary Assistant
Effortlessly summarize web page content using AI technology.
3
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
ChatGPT Summary Assistant by
ChatGPT Summary Assistant
was hunted by
Ruochen Lyu
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ruochen Lyu
and
AIx4U Team
. Featured on May 5th, 2023.
ChatGPT Summary Assistant
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is ChatGPT Summary Assistant's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
4
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#265
Report