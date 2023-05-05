Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → ChatGPT Summary Assistant
ChatGPT Summary Assistant

ChatGPT Summary Assistant

Effortlessly summarize web page content using AI technology

Free
Embed
ChatGPT Summary Assistant helps you process the content of web pages. With customizable prompts function, it can adapt to a variety of scenarios, such as summarizing post content or writing an attractive headline. The only limit is your imagination.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
ChatGPT Summary Assistant
Vitally
Vitally
Ad
A new era for customer success productivity
About this launch
ChatGPT Summary Assistant
ChatGPT Summary AssistantEffortlessly summarize web page content using AI technology.
3reviews
11
followers
ChatGPT Summary Assistant by
ChatGPT Summary Assistant
was hunted by
Ruochen Lyu
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Ruochen Lyu
and
AIx4U Team
. Featured on May 5th, 2023.
ChatGPT Summary Assistant
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. This is ChatGPT Summary Assistant's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#265