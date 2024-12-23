Launches
ChatGPT Saved Chats
Save & organize your most important conversations in ChatGPT
Visit
Upvote 123
Easily save and organize your most important conversations on ChatGPT in one place. Just hover over any chat and click the save icon to instantly save your favorite conversations.
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
•
Productivity
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
About this launch
Easily save your most important conversations in ChatGPT
123
Points
9
Comments
#8
Day Rank
#16
Week Rank
ChatGPT Saved Chats by
was hunted by
Sadman Sameer
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sadman Sameer
. Featured on December 24th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is ChatGPT Saved Chat's first launch.