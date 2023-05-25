Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Blobr
See Blobr’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → ChatGPT Plugin Creator
ChatGPT Plugin Creator

ChatGPT Plugin Creator

Turn any API into a ChatGPT plugin

Free Options
Embed
Turn any API into a secured ChatGPT plugin in 2 minutes. Filter and Manage who accesses to your APIs to ensure data is kept safe. Query APIs through ChatGPT for a better AI experience. You can manage rate limits and monetize your ChatGPT plugins.
Launched in
API
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Blobr
Sidebar
Ad
Peer-driven professional development for top senior leaders
About this launch
BlobrGet your branded API portal in minutes
28reviews
109
followers
ChatGPT Plugin Creator by
Blobr
was hunted by
Nicolas Grenié
in API, User Experience, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Jérémie Sultan
and
Alexandre Airvault
. Featured on June 6th, 2023.
Blobr
is rated 5/5 by 28 users. It first launched on October 4th, 2021.
Upvotes
59
Vote chart
Comments
23
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-