This is the latest launch from Xata
See Xata’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
ChatGPT on YOUR data by Xata
Ranked #12 for today
ChatGPT on YOUR data by Xata
Easily integrate OpenAI into your existing knowledge base
Visit
Upvote 54
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
What if you could easily add the benefits of ChatGPT to your own data? Using the data you already have, extend your search experiences with OpenAI's natural language model and build question & answer workflows into your product 🧠
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Database
by
Xata
Emma
About this launch
Xata
The data platform for modern web applications
5
reviews
481
followers
Follow for updates
ChatGPT on YOUR data by Xata by
Xata
was hunted by
Alex Francoeur
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Database
. Made by
Alex Francoeur
,
Daniel Everts
,
Tudor Golubenco
,
Alexis Rico
,
Monica Sarbu
and
Dave Snider
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
Xata
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on November 2nd, 2022.
Upvotes
54
Comments
7
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#88
Report