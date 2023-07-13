Products
This is the latest launch from CustomGPT
See CustomGPT’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
ChatGPT From Podcasts
ChatGPT From Podcasts
Build a ChatGPT-4 chatbot from your podcast content
First month free
•
Free Options
Bring the power of podcasts and other audio content to your own ChatGPT-4 chatbot. No IT support required. You'll get responses based on your podcast content & other business content — without the bot making up facts!
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
by
CustomGPT
UsabilityHub
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
CustomGPT
Build Your Own ChatGPT
15
reviews
1.5K
followers
ChatGPT From Podcasts by
CustomGPT
was hunted by
Anna doRosario
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Made by
Lara Dorosario
,
Alden DoRosario
,
Anupam Jain
and
Alden Do Rosario
. Featured on July 14th, 2023.
CustomGPT
is rated
4.1/5 ★
by 15 users. It first launched on February 10th, 2023.
