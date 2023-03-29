Products
This is the latest launch from Noty.ai
See Noty.ai’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
ChatGPT for Zoom and Google Meet calls
Ranked #11 for today
ChatGPT for Zoom and Google Meet calls
ChatGPT powered AI assistant for Zoom & Google Meet calls
Visit
Upvote 91
50% off quarterly
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Noty.ai is a ChatGPT-powered meeting assistant that turns your meetings into actions items, tasks and summaries. With Noty.ai, you can transcribe and summarise Google meet and Zoom calls, send quick follow-ups and enjoy easy team collaboration.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Noty.ai
About this launch
Noty.ai
Transforming meetings into actions
24
reviews
480
followers
Follow for updates
ChatGPT for Zoom and Google Meet calls by
Noty.ai
was hunted by
Natali Marina
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Natali Marina
and
Nick Zomchak
. Featured on March 29th, 2023.
Noty.ai
is rated
5/5 ★
by 24 users. It first launched on October 27th, 2022.
Upvotes
91
Comments
19
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#50
