ChatGPT for Hiring

ChatGPT for Hiring

Instantly craft custom recruitment messages in seconds

Free
Embed
Quickly build the message templates to be sent to candidates through different channels (Email, LinkedIn, Telegram) in less than a minute just by inputting a few details from Job Description!
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Email, Hiring +1 by
ChatGPT for Hiring
"What are some other pain points in Candidate Outreach that we can solve for you?"

The makers of ChatGPT for Hiring
About this launch
Instantly craft custom recruitment messages in seconds!
0
reviews
13
followers
was hunted by
Aditya
in Chrome Extensions, Email, Hiring. Made by
Shivam Kumar
,
Smarth Sidana
,
Aishwarya Singh
,
Pratik Kedia
and
Amartya Bhargava
. Featured on April 1st, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is ChatGPT for Hiring 's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-