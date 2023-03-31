Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
ChatGPT for Hiring
ChatGPT for Hiring
Instantly craft custom recruitment messages in seconds
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Quickly build the message templates to be sent to candidates through different channels (Email, LinkedIn, Telegram) in less than a minute just by inputting a few details from Job Description!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Email
,
Hiring
+1 by
ChatGPT for Hiring
monday.com for social networking
Ad
Improve your social networking management and planning
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What are some other pain points in Candidate Outreach that we can solve for you?"
The makers of ChatGPT for Hiring
About this launch
ChatGPT for Hiring
Instantly craft custom recruitment messages in seconds!
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
ChatGPT for Hiring by
ChatGPT for Hiring
was hunted by
Aditya
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Email
,
Hiring
. Made by
Shivam Kumar
,
Smarth Sidana
,
Aishwarya Singh
,
Pratik Kedia
and
Amartya Bhargava
. Featured on April 1st, 2023.
ChatGPT for Hiring
is not rated yet. This is ChatGPT for Hiring 's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report