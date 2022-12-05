Sign in
Ranked #9 for today
ChatGPT for Chrome Extension
Access OpenAI's ChatGPT anywhere on the web
ChatGPT Chrome Extension is a free Chrome Extension that lets you quickly access OpenAI's ChatGPT on the web. Use this extension to ask anything to ChatGPT. The source code is available on GitHub: https://github.com/kazuki-sf/ChatGPT_Extension
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Kazuki Nakayasiki
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kazuki Nakayasiki
and
Kei Watanabe
. Featured on December 6th, 2022.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is ChatGPT for Chrome Extension's first launch.
