ChatGPT for Chrome Extension
ChatGPT for Chrome Extension

Access OpenAI's ChatGPT anywhere on the web

ChatGPT Chrome Extension is a free Chrome Extension that lets you quickly access OpenAI's ChatGPT on the web. Use this extension to ask anything to ChatGPT. The source code is available on GitHub: https://github.com/kazuki-sf/ChatGPT_Extension
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence
ChatGPT for Chrome Extension
Merge 2.0
About this launch
ChatGPT for Chrome Extension
ChatGPT for Chrome ExtensionAccess OpenAI's ChatGPT anywhere on the web
ChatGPT for Chrome Extension
ChatGPT for Chrome Extension
was hunted by
Kazuki Nakayasiki
Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Kazuki Nakayasiki
and
Kei Watanabe
Featured on December 6th, 2022.
ChatGPT for Chrome Extension
is rated 5/5 by 1 user.
