ChatGPT Famous Resumes
1000+ AI generated resumes of famous people
This project is based on resume content prompting of ChatGPT. No modifications are done to the final result and the whole resumes are fully AI-generated, using a JSON framework standard for resumes. All resumes are editable.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Career
by
This Resume Does Not Exist
About this launch
This Resume Does Not Exist
Resumes generated by a neural network
ChatGPT Famous Resumes by
This Resume Does Not Exist
was hunted by
Viktor Kirilov
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Career
. Made by
Viktor Kirilov
. Featured on January 30th, 2023.
This Resume Does Not Exist
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on March 19th, 2019.
Upvotes
21
Comments
6
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#10
