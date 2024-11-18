Launches
Chatgpt conversation manager
Manage and organize your ChatGPT conversations
Stats
#1 Quickly Filter and Access: Find specific conversations instantly. #2 Pin Favorites: Keep up to 5 important conversations at your fingertips. #3 Organize with Folders: Sort conversations into custom folders for a cleaner, structured view.
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
About this launch
Chatgpt conversation manager by Abbas
Abbas
Featured on November 19th, 2024.
This is Chatgpt conversation manager's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
