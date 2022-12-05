Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
ChatGPT Chrome Extension
Ranked #8 for today
ChatGPT Chrome Extension
Access OpenAI's ChatGPT anywhere on the web
Visit
Upvote 52
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
ChatGPT Chrome Extension is a free Chrome Extension that lets you quickly access OpenAI's ChatGPT on the web. Use this extension to ask anything to ChatGPT. The source code is available on GitHub: https://github.com/kazuki-sf/ChatGPT_Extension
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
ChatGPT for Chrome Extension
Appwrite
Ad
100% open source alternative for Firebase
About this launch
ChatGPT for Chrome Extension
Access OpenAI's ChatGPT anywhere on the web
1
review
56
followers
Follow for updates
ChatGPT Chrome Extension by
ChatGPT for Chrome Extension
was hunted by
Kazuki Nakayasiki
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kazuki Nakayasiki
and
Kei Watanabe
. Featured on December 6th, 2022.
ChatGPT for Chrome Extension
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is ChatGPT for Chrome Extension's first launch.
Upvotes
52
Comments
19
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#23
Report