  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → ChatGPT Chrome Extension
ChatGPT Chrome Extension
Ranked #8 for today

ChatGPT Chrome Extension

Access OpenAI's ChatGPT anywhere on the web

Free
Embed
ChatGPT Chrome Extension is a free Chrome Extension that lets you quickly access OpenAI's ChatGPT on the web. Use this extension to ask anything to ChatGPT. The source code is available on GitHub: https://github.com/kazuki-sf/ChatGPT_Extension
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence
ChatGPT for Chrome Extension
About this launch
1review
56
followers
ChatGPT for Chrome Extension
was hunted by
Kazuki Nakayasiki
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Kazuki Nakayasiki
and
Kei Watanabe
. Featured on December 6th, 2022.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is ChatGPT for Chrome Extension's first launch.
Upvotes
52
Vote chart
Comments
19
Vote chart
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#23