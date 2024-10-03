Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from GPT-4 by OpenAI
See GPT-4 by OpenAI’s 4 previous launches →
Home
Product
ChatGPT canvas
ChatGPT canvas
OpenAI's answer to Claude Artifacts
Visit
Upvote 48
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Canvas opens in a separate window, allowing you and ChatGPT to collaborate on a project. This early beta introduces a new way of working together—not just through conversation, but by creating and refining ideas side by side.
Launched in
Writing
Text Editors
Developer Tools
by
GPT-4 by OpenAI
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
GPT-4 by OpenAI
LLM that exhibits human-level performance
930
reviews
10.7K
followers
Follow for updates
ChatGPT canvas by
GPT-4 by OpenAI
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Writing
,
Text Editors
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Karina Nguyen
,
Kai Chen
,
Kevin Weil
,
Mira Murati
,
Akshay Nathan
,
Ian Silber
,
Gabriel Peal
,
Alexi Christakis
,
Bryan Ashley
,
Bryant Jow
and
Daniel Levine
. Featured on October 4th, 2024.
GPT-4 by OpenAI
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 923 users. It first launched on March 14th, 2023.
Upvotes
48
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report