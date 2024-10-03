  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from GPT-4 by OpenAI
    See GPT-4 by OpenAI’s 4 previous launches
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. ChatGPT canvas
    ChatGPT canvas

    ChatGPT canvas

    OpenAI's answer to Claude Artifacts

    Canvas opens in a separate window, allowing you and ChatGPT to collaborate on a project. This early beta introduces a new way of working together—not just through conversation, but by creating and refining ideas side by side.
    Launched in
    Writing
    Text Editors
    Developer Tools
     by
    GPT-4 by OpenAI
    About this launch
    GPT-4 by OpenAI
    GPT-4 by OpenAILLM that exhibits human-level performance
    930reviews
    10.7K
    followers
    ChatGPT canvas by
    GPT-4 by OpenAI
    was hunted by
    Chris Messina
    in Writing, Text Editors, Developer Tools. Made by
    Karina Nguyen
    ,
    Kai Chen
    ,
    Kevin Weil
    ,
    Mira Murati
    ,
    Akshay Nathan
    ,
    Ian Silber
    ,
    Gabriel Peal
    ,
    Alexi Christakis
    ,
    Bryan Ashley
    ,
    Bryant Jow
    and
    Daniel Levine
    . Featured on October 4th, 2024.
    GPT-4 by OpenAI
    is rated 4.7/5 by 923 users. It first launched on March 14th, 2023.
    Upvotes
    48
    Vote chart
    Comments
    5
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -