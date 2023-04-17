Products
This is the latest launch from Superus
See Superus’s 5 previous launches →
ChatGPT-2D
ChatGPT-2D
ChatGPT on a 2-dimensional map
Break free from linear limitations with ChatGPT-2D's innovative 2-dimensional conversation space, and experience a new level of freedom and depth in AI interactions.
Productivity
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
Superus
Superus
Build amazing story maps with AI
ChatGPT-2D by
Superus
was hunted by
Luo Baishun
Productivity
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
Ewen Doméon
Victor Zhang
Echo ZHANG
Luo Baishun
. Featured on April 19th, 2023.
Superus
5/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on December 4th, 2022.
42
18
