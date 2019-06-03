🤖 Chatex is the easiest financial service in the messenger. It gives people access to a fair cryptocurrency-based financial system and provides them with the opportunity to have real property and enjoy all the benefits of cryptocurrency in the simplest way.
"We create an honest and accessible financial system, because we believe that we can make the world more fairer. Working for many years in the banking sector, we learned how unfair the world of finance is. How unreasonably expensive financial services are for the poor, which makes them even poorer. How big are the barriers and restrictions for people to use money."
Thanks @nikkielizdemere for hunting us 🙌 Hey, Product Hunt! Today we are launching Chatex on Product Hunt and it means 2 things: 1. Every product hunter will get welcome BTC on the account, right after completing the registration in Chatex 2. We are one step closer to building the fairest financial system for everyone on Earth. What is it all about: We create an honest and accessible financial system, because we believe that we can make the world more fairer. Working for many years in the banking sector, we learned how unfair the world of finance is. How unreasonably expensive financial services are for the poor, which makes them even poorer. How big are the barriers and restrictions for people to use money. 📋 Our core values: 🧶 Simplicity - Complicated things have become so easy. You know how to use the messenger - it means you can use Chatex! 🎡 Fairness - Chatex will never take the last from people, but will give them the opportunity for free trade, development and financial freedoms. 🆓 Freedom - Anyone can access cryptocurrencies with all their properties. One of these is the unimpeded movement of capital. Everyone will be able to transfer money anywhere in the world without any boundaries or obstacles. Chatex allows people not only to Transfer, Buy, Store and Exchange cryptocurrency, it also creates various opportunities to improve their wealth. It's time to change the world. Join us! 📍https://chatex.com/link/?code=ad... Chatex - Freedom in Simplicity. 🖇️ Available in Telegram now! https://chatex.com/ https://t.me/chatex_bot https://chatex.com/faq/video-gui... - video guides about Chatex usability
