Chatbox

Chatbox

Better UI & Desktop App for ChatGPT, Claude and other LLMs.

Chatbox is a better UI and desktop app for ChatGPT, Claude, and other LLMs, available on Windows, Mac, Linux, and the web. Its open-source version has garnered 15.8K stars⭐ on GitHub.
Productivity
Chatbox
Chatbox
Chatbox is a Better UI & Desktop App for ChatGPT, Claude and other LLMs.
106
Chatbox by
Chatbox
was hunted by
Benn
in Productivity, GitHub. Made by
Benn
. Featured on December 12th, 2023.
Chatbox
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Chatbox's first launch.
