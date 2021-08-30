Sign In
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Chatbotish
Chatbotish
Adding feedback, bug report form for your app made easy
🏷 Free
User Experience
+ 1
get it
UPVOTE
3
Features
- Add Anonymous feedback form to your app
- Bug Reports
- Listen to your customers need with feature request form
- FAQ Section
- Dashboard to manage all the projects
- It's a Progressive Web App
Github: https://github.com/AbhinavRajesh/Chatbotish
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago
Snowflake Build Summit 2021
Promoted
The biggest data developer conference. Oct 14-15th, 2021