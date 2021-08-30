We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
Adding feedback, bug report form for your app made easy

Features
- Add Anonymous feedback form to your app
- Bug Reports
- Listen to your customers need with feature request form
- FAQ Section
- Dashboard to manage all the projects
- It's a Progressive Web App

Github: https://github.com/AbhinavRajesh/Chatbotish
