Share #GoogleForms as a chat to boost responsiveness
Chat Forms takes a Google Forms and generate a translated chat that corresponds to the original form fields. Next, you can share the newly created Chat-Form. with your audience.
Enjoi :-)
Yiftach HaramatiMaker@yiftachharamati · CEO, inter-act
Chat Forms is a project that was born from our passion for chats. Since messaging is the most common online communication method, and since filling form can be the most boring task on earth, we want to give people tools to do it differently. Chat Forms takes a Google Forms address and generate a translated chat form that corresponds to the original form fields. Next Chat Forms give you the option to hare the newly created Chat-Form. The replies that are coming from users that are talking your forms you sent directly to the original form on Google Forms as if the users filled the form with a standard Google Forms webpage, the magic is done behind the scenes. Enjoi :-)
