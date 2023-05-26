Products
Chat EQ

Chat EQ

Your AI-Powered Ally in Navigating Difficult Conversations

Chat EQ: Your AI tool for handling tough conversations. Using principles of non-violent communication, it analyzes emotions, suggests effective dialogue, and guides you toward mutual understanding. Beta is now available!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Health
 by
Chat EQ
About this launch
Chat EQ
Chat EQYour AI-Powered Ally in Navigating Difficult Conversations
Chat EQ by
Chat EQ
was hunted by
Roberty Manzini Bertolo
in Artificial Intelligence, Health. Featured on May 27th, 2023.
Chat EQ
is not rated yet. This is Chat EQ's first launch.
Comments
