Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Akkio
See Akkio’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Chat Data Prep by Akkio
Ranked #8 for today
Chat Data Prep by Akkio
The easiest way to transform your data
Visit
Upvote 25
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Type an instruction into Chat Data Prep the same way you would chat with a coworker. Akkio takes care of the rest. Forget SQL. Clean, prep and transform data with natural language in a fraction of the time.
Launched in
Spreadsheets
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
by
Akkio
Scalelogo
Ad
Handcrafted, unique logos in under 48 hours
About this launch
Akkio
No-code ML for modern sales and marketing teams
50
reviews
75
followers
Follow for updates
Chat Data Prep by Akkio by
Akkio
was hunted by
Abraham Parangi
in
Spreadsheets
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Giorgio Barilla
,
Abraham Parangi
,
Jon Reilly
,
Natasha Badger
,
Ekin Keserer
,
Craig Wisneski
,
Nadia Lahlaf
and
Nathan Wies
. Featured on January 20th, 2023.
Akkio
is rated
5/5 ★
by 49 users. It first launched on January 21st, 2021.
Upvotes
25
Comments
7
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#195
Report