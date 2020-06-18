Discussion
Sean Lewin
Maker
Hey Guys! First, we'd like to thank @benln for hunting us! @federico_nitidi and I are super excited to be here :)) Chartloop is the first 1-click org chart intelligence platform that allows you to automatically visualize the organization structure of any company. Most people use Chartloop to map their sales target accounts, to build better recruiting pipelines or simply to get strategic intelligence on competitors in the market. In the past month we've grown from 0 to 1000+ users thanks to our awesome Reddit community, friends in Sales, Recruiting, Consulting, CI & too many others to name! With Chartloop you can: - Plug in any company & choose the exact function you’re looking to map - Get a detailed organizational layout within minutes, social links included - Edit any account by shuffling hierarchies with your own account intel - Export your company orgs to Excel or PNG to embed into presentations Every PH user is more than welcome to join the Chartloop adventure and we’d love to hear your feedback! In the meantime, we'll be around all day to answer your questions :)) Love & Happy Sunday ❤️
@seanlewin where has this been all my life?! Awesome product. Thanks for bringing this into existence! Keep on Building.
@judah_rosen Thank you Judah! 100% as one who sells to F100 companies, I hope this can help you map your accounts to win some more deals!
Maker
Fantastic to see you onboard @judah_rosen! Seeing you make org charts manually was all part of the inspiration :)
Super seamless product. Use case is super clear, our sales team fell in love, and parts of this feel like magic. Definitely still a work in progress but very responsive developers ensures that this keeps getting better. @seanlewin any plans to let users add people to hierarchies themselves, rather than just rearranging employees you pull?
@eytanbuchman Thanks for taking the tool for a spin! The editorial features are still very new. We absolutely plan to add the option to "add people" or even import your own spreadsheet with names to merge with an org chart. Would you envision adding single people or is it more a bulk import?
I'm a champion of this product as it's helped us turn opaque enterprises into clear organisations in essentially 3 clicks. What's not to love?
Maker
Thanks @kylegiddens, that's excatly why Chartloop exists! Great to see you onboard :)
@seanlewin this looks awesome! Keep on building
@danielgins Thank you Daniel! I'll do that as I watch you keep on closing!