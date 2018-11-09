Log InSign up
Chartify

Free beautiful Charts and Graphs for your pitch-decks

With Chartify you will be able to create intuitively beautiful graphs and charts (no coding or designing skills needed).

We worked on Chartify as a side-project (remotely between Dublin and Berlin) and we now are releasing it for free, no account creation needed, no ads!

We hope you will find it useful!

Stan and Erik

Can you embed the charts on a site?
Can you embed the charts on a site?
Kemal Goksu@kemalgoksucom · Product Hunt Explorer
I couldn't understand whether we can embed the charts we created. If we can do that, would be pretty cool. You haven't wrote anything on your about page. This product needs a few more sentences to understand. Anyway, i think the design and colors are good.
Nice work!
Nice work!
