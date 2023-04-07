Use app
Chartello for Laravel
Visualize your Laravel app data in simple dashboards
Chartello for Laravel is an open source package that provides a simple UI for visualizing your data in your Laravel-powered apps.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Data Visualization
by
was hunted by
Matt Daneshvar
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Matt Daneshvar
. Featured on April 8th, 2023.
