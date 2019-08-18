chart.xkcd

Discussion
Maker
timqian
Hi, PHers, I'm the author of this lib. What I want is a chart library with simple API like chart.js but in hand-drawn effect. I find there is no such lib, so I created this one. Thanks for trying it out. Previous discussions about xkcd styled charts: - xkcd styled charts in matplotlib: https://news.ycombinator.com/ite... - simple line graph in d3: https://news.ycombinator.com/ite... - disscussions on stackexchange: https://mathematica.stackexchang... - why are xkcd styled graph important: https://news.ycombinator.com/ite...
