Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Fayeed Pawaskar
Maker
I have been using notion for quite some time now, and a few months back started using it as a habit & project tracker, as the project tracker database grew over a few months I wanted to visualize the data using a pie chart to see how much time I spent over each task, so I was started looking for a solution online but couldn't find any so I created Chart Nerd, you use this small web app to create charts and embed them in your notion page ( ps. Its completely free ). Link: https://chart-nerd.now.sh/ Extension link: https://chrome.google.com/websto... Example: https://www.notion.so/chartnerd/...
UpvoteShare