Branko Blagojevic
Maker
I was working on a project and I came across some data to visualize. I didn't think it was worth starting up Excel or google sheets. I just wanted to see a plot of a bunch of numbers. I figured there was a number of online tools to visualize data, much like there's web-based tools to edit images, create gifs, host images, etc. I was surprised that I couldn't find any. That's when I had the idea that I should build a platform to create a host charts. This was the birth of Chart It. One of the big use cases is to engage in online discussions. Many times we can make a point through a graph, but the only problem is finding the graph. It's pretty easy to find data on pretty much anything we want, but interpreting the data is usually tough. Chart It is designed to help people create and share data.
