Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Chart Builder by TextQuery
Ranked #6 for today
Chart Builder by TextQuery
Free online tool to create beautiful charts
Visit
Upvote 60
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Just paste some data and create beautiful charts from an easy-to-use free tool. No logging in, no watermark, and a license to use the charts anywhere.
Launched in
Maker Tools
Data Science
Data Visualization
by
TextQuery
About this launch
TextQuery
Run SQL on Your CSV FIles
0
reviews
69
followers
Follow for updates
Chart Builder by TextQuery by
TextQuery
was hunted by
Shubham Jain
in
Maker Tools
,
Data Science
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Shubham Jain
. Featured on April 9th, 2024.
TextQuery
is not rated yet. This is TextQuery's first launch.
Upvotes
60
Comments
13
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#26
Report