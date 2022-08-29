Products
Chart
Chart
A visual editor for your backend
Chart is an interactive canvas where you can design your system architecture within minutes and deploy it to your own cloud. Connect your micro services simply by drawing on the canvas and Chart auto-configures everything for you.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
by
Chart
About this launch
Chart
A visual editor for your backend.
Chart by
Chart
was hunted by
Fatih Celikbas
in
SaaS
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Fatih Celikbas
. Featured on August 30th, 2022.
Chart
is not rated yet. This is Chart's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#46
