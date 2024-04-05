Launches
Charma: 16Personalities Social media app
Connect, discover, thrive: unleashing your personality power
Charma helps you communicate with people with the same interest in finding themselves. When you understand what inspires and drives you, you can take serious action, find meaningful conversations, and shine in every phase of your life.
Launched in
Social Media
by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Amplitude
3,136 upvotes
We use Amplitude for making charts and following trends
Figma
16,134 upvotes
We use Figma for making our beautiful UIUX Designs
Miro
6,733 upvotes
We use Miro for brainstorming our innovative ideas
About this launch
Connect, Discover, Thrive: Unleashing Your Personality Power
was hunted by
Rayan AlGhusoon
in
Social Media
. Made by
Rayan AlGhusoon
Abdulaziz Saad
OThmane
. Featured on April 6th, 2024.
Upvotes
45
Comments
14
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#128
