Offer a company-wide charitable giving program in minutes.
Automatic matching to over 1.4 million verified US charities.
Zero transaction fees: 100% of donations go to nonprofits.
Discover what your team truly cares about.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ashby Foltz
Maker
Thanks so much for hunting us, @katmanalac! Hey Product Hunt! 🚀 Charityvest (YC S20) is the zero-fee charitable giving platform. We launched our zero-fee personal charitable giving fund last December, and we're excited to introduce our latest product: Charityvest for Workplaces. Charityvest for Workplaces allows any business - large or small - to create a modern workplace giving program in just a few minutes. Today, workplace giving isn't a great experience for anyone. Employees are forced to use payroll deductions to give to a limited set of charities via clunky platforms which charge hidden transaction fees to the charities - sometimes as high as 10%. Charityvest for Workplaces is a completely different way to give: 💼 Each employee receives their own tax-deductible giving fund, like an HSA for Charity. 💵 Employees can contribute cash, stock, or cryptocurrency directly to their Fund. 💌 Employees use their Fund to give to over 1.4 million verified US charities. ✨ Rules-based matching is handled automatically from the workplace sponsor account. 🤲 Charityvest is unequivocally zero fee: 100% of donations and matches go to charity. Program sponsors receive information about the total charitable activity in the workplace, and the top charities supported by their teams. It's a fantastic way to discover what your people truly care about. Your company can try Charityvest for Workplaces for free for 30 days by using code PRODUCTHUNT during billing setup. We would love your feedback on our product. Sign up for your own personal giving fund for individuals (which is always totally free!) at Charityvest.org to test drive the employee experience without a matching program, and let us know what you think at support@charityvest.org - or right here on PH.
UpvoteShare