Hey PH, Ashby from Charityvest here. Charityvest is a personal charitable giving fund for anyone in the US. You make tax-deductible contributions to your fund, and can send grants to any qualified nonprofit in the US for free. Check us out at Charityvest.org. Charityvest makes it easy to give to multiple nonprofits from one central account, with just one tax receipt at the end of the year. And, you can track your giving forever, to see your impact on the causes you care about over time. Charities receive 100% of the money you send through Charityvest. We make money by operating like a bank, taking a portion of the platform's assets and investing them in the background to earn a small yield. Our minimum grant to a charity is $20. Our CEO Stephen wrote a great piece on what it means personally to launch today, having worked on this idea since 2015. Our incredible CTO Jon has drawn on his many years of experience at Twitter to craft a highly responsive web app in React Native Web that works as well on mobile as it does on desktop. We would value your feedback on all aspects of our product. If you're planning to give this #GivingTuesday (or, really, any Tuesday), we hope you'll #GiveFreely with Charityvest.
