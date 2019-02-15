Log InSign up
Find and rent power banks across London 🇬🇧⚡

ChargedUp has created a network of charging stations, where you can borrow a powerbank to charge your devices. Take the powerbank with you and charge on the go or use it in the venue! No need to worry about cables as all our powerbanks include all cables

ChargedUp picks up £1.2M seed to grow its mobile charging network across UKChargedUp, a U.K. startup that offers a mobile charging network that takes inspiration from bike-sharing, has closed £1.2 million in seed investment. Leading the round is Sir John Hegarty's fund The Garage, and the ex-Innocent Smoothie founders fund JamJar. The funding will be used to grow the offe...
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Great idea! I can only hope this goes global, love the inspiration taking from the ride sharing economy! ⚡
