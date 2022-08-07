Products
Home
→
Product
→
Charged
Ranked #7 for today
Charged
The best designed electric products
Visit
Upvote 12
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Charged is a handpicked selection of the best designed electric products, helping humans transition to renewable energy.
Launched in
Batteries
,
E-Commerce
,
Design
by
Charged
About this launch
Charged
The best designed electric products
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Charged by
Charged
was hunted by
Clark Dinnison
in
Batteries
,
E-Commerce
,
Design
. Made by
Clark Dinnison
. Featured on August 8th, 2022.
Charged
is not rated yet. This is Charged's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#7
Report