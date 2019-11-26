Charby Pico 65W GaN Charger

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mohamad Hamiddi
Maker
Hey Hunters! Many of us own multiple devices -- a laptop, a phone, and other electronic devices -- and we always carry their separate chargers around when we travel or commute. But that’s the problem: they take up so much space, and they’re heavy. Imagine you only need 1 charger for all of them. And that’s exactly what Charby Pico is. Not only is it 40% smaller (than Macbook Pro 13” 61W charger), but it also can deliver the fastest charging to every device under the 65W power rating (laptops, tablets, smartphones, Nintendo Switch, or even headphones). Plus, it can also charge 3 devices at once with 2 USB-C & 1 USB-A ports compatible with PD3.0 PPS, Apple 2.4A, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge, Huawei SuperCharge/ FCP/ MediaTek Pump Express, Qualcomm Quick Charge … All except those for Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus devices only. All of this -- a super versatile fast charger that’s also pocket-sized -- is made possible with the use of GaN, a successor to silicon that delivers more power in a smaller body. No more struggling with bag space or number of outlets, because now, you only need 1 wall charger. You can get Charby Pico now at up to 39% below retail price. An offer only made on Indiegogo until the campaign ends on December 26. Make sure you grab the Super Early Bird and our special limited Gold Edition Pico at https://char.by/pico before they run out. What do you think about Pico? Would you love to have one when you’re out and about?
Upvote (1)Share