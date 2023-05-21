Products
Home
→
Product
→
CharacterLingo
CharacterLingo
Turn your writing into the your favorite character's voice
CharacterLingo is the ultimate Chrome extension for every movie enthusiast and writer. Say goodbye to bland and monotonous communication, and let your true inner star shine.
Launched in
Movies
Artificial Intelligence
Social media marketing
by
CharacterLingo
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Favorite character missing from the list? Let me know!:))"
The makers of CharacterLingo
About this launch
CharacterLingo
Turn your writing into the your favorite character's voice.
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
CharacterLingo by
CharacterLingo
was hunted by
Masatoshi Nishimura
in
Movies
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Social media marketing
. Made by
Masatoshi Nishimura
. Featured on May 22nd, 2023.
CharacterLingo
is not rated yet. This is CharacterLingo's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report