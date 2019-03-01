CharacterCounter is a lightweight tool to count the characters you type into its textbox.
Whether writing headlines, ad copy, designing interfaces, subject lines or web forms — character counts is a key metric.
CharacterCounter is a simple, quick solution.
Jason CrabtreeMaker@jason_crabtree_ · Designer
This was a personal project built to scratch my own itch while learning about ideal typography line-lengths in design. As I worked on this I realised just how often I had previously been using Google Docs for this in the past. CharacterCounter is custom built for this use case, getting the job done quickly and effectively. (And without massive Google Doc delays!) The design and development are focused on loading AS QUICKLY as possible. It's designed to help keep you in the flow of your original task — you load a new tab, navigate to CharacterCounter, check what you need and get back to work. If you'd like to learn more please check out my CharacterCounter Case Study on Medium!
Awkward my link to the medium case study doesn’t work! URL here: https://medium.com/@jasontcrabtr...
