Character Count

A weekly podcast from Twitter about businesses 🎙️🐣

Nothing moves faster than Twitter. So it’s no surprise that the vibrant creativity there also changes at Tweet-speed. Every week there are new memes, joke formats, movements, and topics.
Twitter launches its first podcast, 'Character Count,' focused on its ad businessTwitter today is joining the podcasting arena. This morning, the social network is launching its first-ever podcast series with a new show focused on Twitter's advertising business, which it's calling "Character Count." The company says, for now, it's testing the water...
TechCrunch
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith ShanbhagHunter@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
Loving the first episode so far! 😻 @joewadlington Do you all have plans for starting more podcasts down the line? 👀
Joe WadlingtonMaker@joewadlington · Content & Community, Rothenberg Ventures
@amrith I love hosting podcasts and hope to do more! In the meantime, you can also hear me on Drunk Safari. https://itunes.apple.com/us/podc...
Amrith ShanbhagHunter@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
@joewadlington Ha! Cool name 🥴🐘 It'd be really cool to see different subdivisions of Twitter have their own podcasts; like the design team, the Blackbirds team, Twitter Women team etc. 🙌
