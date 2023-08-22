ChaptersQueue

Since almost all of us turn our YT history off, I feel like this could be useful to keep track of 3/4+ hours-long videos. In all honesty, I discovered this project 2 years ago on the subreddit r/sideProjects, & ever since I have always wanted to build it too.
"Happy that some of y'all noticed my website! My main motive hear is to find out whether it is useful to people or not. If the idea seems worth I plan to change the DB from firebase to local storage at client side to make it free and easy to use!"