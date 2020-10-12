discussion
Ramzi
Maker
In today's world we are always connected, always online, and on multiple channels, all at the same time. For a long time, just like everybody, I naturally stayed connected with many old friends, former colleagues, and of course family. What makes it even worse is that I get hundreds of messages and forwards from friends and family. Even when I get home and ready to spend some quality time, lo and behold, I get non-stop messages from work! And I used to think, if it was important they should've called, but apparently, that's not how it works in this "connected world." So, I ended up checking my phone non-stop to see messages, regardless of their urgency or relevance. Over time, I began to get more and more overwhelmed, distracted, and lost faith in “work-life balance”. I know I know, I can mute groups and notifications on some messengers, but it proved to be a prolonged hassle, having to go through this for many contacts and groups at different times of the day and week. I started observing all the messaging apps my family, my friends, and my colleagues use for both personal and professional communications. Funny enough, I realized that many colleagues at different companies use certain messengers that may not be really safe to exchange files and discuss confidential work matters. That is when I decided there has to be another way to gain your sanity back, a way to take back control of your life, to communicate and share with privacy and security, and find the harmony between your work and personal life. That's when Chapp was born. We developed a highly secure messenger that allows you to create and control two profiles, simultaneously without them impacting one another. Still in beta mode, we are launching group chats in a few months and more features that separate both profiles to give you more control, privacy and peace of mind! Your comments and feedback will be highly appreciated... and thanks for stopping by.
