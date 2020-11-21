Channitor from Happybara

discussion
Hello Product Hunters! Our team is super excited to announce the launch of Channitor, a Slack app from Happybara. Happybara, often referred to as the workplace spirit animal, uses Slack as a surface to solve problems for teams 🧑🤝🧑. Our apps push the limits of functionality and user-interfaces to bring your job to Slack so you can focus on what matters instead of repetitive clicks, logins, and searching. Channitor was our first crack at applying a web-inspired user experience to a Slack app. In every Slack workspace we were members of, there were tons of dead channels, and it was hard to find and share information, pushing it into DMs. Stale channels are as easily forgotten as they are hard to identify, creating clutter and fragmented information. No longer. Channitor saves your team's valuable time, and it does so effortlessly. 💆♂️ Here are a few of the many things Channitor let's you do: - 📅 Set expiration dates for channels by in bulk or individually - ⚙️ Create customizable default settings for new channels - 🏌️♀️ View a list of expired channels, get alerts, and keep an eye on workspace metrics like your Channel:User ratio - ✋ Chat live, in Slack, with our support team 🍿Check out the app page and the docs to learn more. 🔒 Channitor respects your privacy with granular channel joining control and minimal scopes. Sleep well knowing your data is secure. 🍭 Channitor is free to use, so give it a whirl and make all those channels with temp prefixes actually temporary. ✋ We love feedback, so don't be shy! You can reach us in the comments here, email, or our in-Slack chat support system. Thank you! 💰As a show of gratitude for you taking time to check out Channitor, we are offering a free month on any of our paid apps, on top of the standard 30-day free trial. Nightowl - BCC, scheduled messages, and more (Use `PRODUCTHUNT` at checkout) Streamly - Build custom request forms and workflows for Slack channels (Use `PRODUCTHUNT` at checkout) Proper - Track emojis for employee recognition & convert kudos into gift cards (A credit will be issued by our team shortly after payment) If you'd like to find out more about Happybara, check out our about page and our blog.
YES. I'm in probably 20 channels and I use about 3 of them