Alexander Olssen
Maker
Hey, hunters! 👋 Channels Stack is my first ever project and I’m so excited to show it to you all today! 🎉 Channels Stack is a collection-based website, where you can find channels with tutorials and educational content around creative, technology, business and lifestyle topics. I built CS because I always started learning new things with YouTube, using it as a free educational platform. But since YouTube is mainly an entertaining resource and there is no separate section with educational content (as with music, video games, and films) - It gave me the idea of creating a website with a collection of educational channels. Also sometimes I’ve received questions like “Dude, how did you make ABC” and I shared links to YouTube tutorials 😀 . The curation is based on the quality of the content what means that even the channels with fewer subscribers can be listed if brings the value. I really hope that Channels Stack will help somebody to learn a new skill or maybe even change career because that’s what it’s been built for. Believe me or not, but I’ve learned to play guitar, Motion Graphics, UI/UX Design and now learning Webflow and some basic frontend with YouTube. In the end I want to say huge thanks to my future wife, Natali, who worked hard on creating the descriptions for 150+ channels and listening to my design talks every single day for the past 2 months. Also thanks to @dimabraven and @ittsnick for the advice you gave me. P.S. I’m also really proud to say that it’s built almost without code! I would love to hear your feedback and feature requests! 😉
