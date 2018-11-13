Log InSign up
Send money like text messages in a new multi-currency wallet

Channels is the next generation encrypted messenger and a multi-currency wallet App that allows making transactions in various digital currencies under a single blockchain, making them cheaper, faster, and more secure while allowing to send money to personal or business contacts just as easily as sending a simple text message!

Helpful
    Pros: 

    simple way to use your digital assets in mobile app

    Cons: 

    It have no desktop app :(

    Cool application. As the investor of the project (этого?) I am really pleased with this progress. Blockchain is the technology of the future! I like the clarity of voice messages. Everything is clear, but there are some shortcomings:

    - there is no return to the chat list from the conversation using the right swipe.

    - there is aslo a problem with push notifications. The text and the sender's nickname are not displayed.

    Dmitry Maslennikov has used this product for one month.
    Pros: 

    Simple design, tech support team is fast and fluid

    Cons: 

    Some minor bugs here and there, which do get fixed rather quickly

    A very decent multicurrency wallet.

    AnmyThe Merc has used this product for one week.
Orlando Suarez
Orlando Suarez@orlando_suarez
Next gen financial system
Andrei Zimine
Andrei ZimineHunter@andrewzimine · From Moscow. CEO of Exscudo.
@orlando_suarez Thank you, it is our goal to create a more convenient and safer way to manage assets 🙂
