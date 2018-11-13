Channels is the next generation encrypted messenger and a multi-currency wallet App that allows making transactions in various digital currencies under a single blockchain, making them cheaper, faster, and more secure while allowing to send money to personal or business contacts just as easily as sending a simple text message!
Reviews
- Pros:
simple way to use your digital assets in mobile appCons:
It have no desktop app :(
Cool application. As the investor of the project (этого?) I am really pleased with this progress. Blockchain is the technology of the future! I like the clarity of voice messages. Everything is clear, but there are some shortcomings:
- there is no return to the chat list from the conversation using the right swipe.
- there is aslo a problem with push notifications. The text and the sender's nickname are not displayed.Dmitry Maslennikov has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Simple design, tech support team is fast and fluidCons:
Some minor bugs here and there, which do get fixed rather quickly
A very decent multicurrency wallet.AnmyThe Merc has used this product for one week.