discussion
Szymon Golyski
MakerCMO @ Channels
Hey everyone!👋 And thank you @chrismessina for hunting us!🙏 After more than a year of hard work, we’re happy to present - what we believe to be - the only app you need to power up your business calls - Channels! Channels lets you offer over-the-phone communication that will make your customers happy and turn your leads into long-lasting clients. Wait, but how? First and foremost, it integrates with your favorite 🛒 eCommerce platforms such as Magento and Shopify and uses the customer data stored by them. Then, when a customer calls you, Channels presents all the crucial customer details right when you need them, so you can get straight to the point! Secondly, Channels lets you build an IVR-based helpline that you can operate via PC, laptop or even a mobile thanks to our Mobile App📱available on both iOS and Android. Lastly, Channels makes business communication convenient and actually enjoyable - for both you and your customers. From now on, you’ll be able to handle calls right from your browser with the Channels Chrome extension. Plus, this little widget will show you all of your callers’ details so you can either solve their problems in seconds or close those leads right there right now. That’s the juice of Channels but it actually comes packed with even more solutions to help you offer the best customer service your customers have ever received. These are: 🎙️Call recordings - so you can always come back to an important conversation and lose no important detail 🌎International phone numbers - so you can make it easy for anyone to connect with you, no matter where they’re calling from 🤑Lowest fees on the market - so your customer service solution doesn’t hurt your wallet 🎯IVR - so your customers get straight to the right agent 🤗Toll-Free numbers - so it’s a no-brainer for any customer that would like to call you Of course, we know that there’s a lot of work ahead of us and thus we will highly (and I mean: HIGHLY) appreciate ↪️ any feedback ↩️ you give us. ➕Plus, there’s a 7-day free trial➕ No credit card required, no limitations. So if you’re interested in the product but not ready to give it a full commitment then feel free to make use of that! *If - for any reason being - you’ve got some question about Channels, hit me up at simon@channels.app* Thanks!
