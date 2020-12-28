  1. Home
  2.  → Chani

Chani

Astrology for self-discovery, mindfulness and healing

iPhone
Health and Fitness
Calendar and Sche...
+ 1
Combining the wisdom of the stars with mindfulness and meditation, CHANI supports your growth and well-being. 100% of horoscopes and birth chart readings in the app was written by Chani Nicholas and a team of professional astrologers.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
I appreciate the variety of these apps coming out lately... primarily for their artistic flourishes around the same content. I also think it's interesting to consider these apps as evidence of success in the influencer/passion economies (considering that the maker, @CHANINICHOLAS, has 70K+ followers on Twitter and 390K+ on Instagram). You have individuals building content brands for themselves and then releasing apps as just another format to access their and monetize their content. Regardless of how you feel about astrology, this trend is one that offers me some insights in terms of thinking about managing and growing a digital presence based on arcane knowledge or insight. :)
Share