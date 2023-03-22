Products
Changex
Changex
Money matters, made simple
Changex is a fully non-custodial, highly-secure, multi-chain DeFi crypto wallet which lets you easily buy, hold, swap, and transfer a diverse set of coins and tokens on different blockchains.
Android
Fintech
Crypto
Changex
About this launch
Money Matters. Made Simple.
Changex by
was hunted by
Nick Iliev
in
Android
,
Fintech
,
Crypto
. Made by
Nick Iliev
. Featured on March 23rd, 2023.
Changex is not rated yet. This is Changex's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#232
