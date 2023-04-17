Products
Home
Product
Changes for Linear
Changes for Linear
An iOS app for Linear
Track your Linear issues on the go with Changes. Create new issues and post comments from a native iOS app.
Launched in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Changes for Linear
About this launch
Changes for Linear
An iOS app for Linear
Changes for Linear by
Changes for Linear
was hunted by
Brett Bauman
in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Brett Bauman
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
Changes for Linear
is not rated yet. This is Changes for Linear's first launch.
