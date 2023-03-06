Products
This is the latest launch from changemap
See changemap’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Changemap
Changemap
Elegant roadmaps for teams building in public.
Visit
Upvote 2
1 month free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Engage users and manage features from suggestion to changelog. Changemap is custom-made for managing your public roadmap. Take suggestions, engage users in discussion, and easily prioritise popular features.
Launched in
Task Management
,
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
by
changemap
About this launch
changemap
Build your product in public
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Changemap by
changemap
was hunted by
J#
in
Task Management
,
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
. Made by
J#
and
Belle Beth Cooper
. Featured on March 7th, 2023.
changemap
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 19th, 2021.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#90
