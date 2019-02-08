Log InSign up
Changelogfy

Keep your customers updated about your product news

Create a public changelog page, publish every product update and keep your users engaged with our beautiful widget.

  • Caio Ribeiro Pereira
    Caio Ribeiro PereiraStartup, code, writter and blog!
    Pros: 

    Simple and very useful to notify project's changelog to our followers and users

    Cons: 

    No cons for while

    It's a service to notify about updates in a project's changelog, with slack integration, and maybe in the future anothers integration could be created too

    Caio Ribeiro Pereira has used this product for one week.
