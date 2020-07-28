  1. Home
Communicating about change is hard. We’re making it easy.

ChangeHub delivers the information you need without interrupting developers. We make this happen by integrating directly with your codebase and turning your repository into a living changelog.
We've spent the last couple of months improving ChangeHub. Discover how we approached this and what we've learned in the process. We're excited to share the result!
Hi Hunters! I'm Bram and I'm one of the creators of ChangeHub. Thanks @vinch for hunting us! ChangeHub started during a company retreat in 2014 as a proof of concept to make it easier for our product managers and clients to know what changes our engineers were making on a daily basis. We've been using it as an internal tool ever since. It works by connecting your repository (hosted on GitHub or GitLab) and have your engineers write changelogs (using the https://keepachangelog.com/en/1.... format) in their pull requests. We use these to display an overview of the changes that have been made and giving you an easy reference to communicate about these to your customers. The last couple of months we've been making several changes to allow other teams to use ChangeHub. We've documented this process on our blog: https://madewithlove.com/communi...
